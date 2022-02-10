Ochsner nurses give Moderna COVID vaccines during the 24-hour Vax Fest at the Shrine on Airline Metairie in March 2021. Ochsner's president and CEO said the COVID pandemic caused the health care system to spend roughly $160 million in temporary labor in 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)