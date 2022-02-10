Amid staffing issues induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ochsner Health System’s temporary labor costs skyrocketed from $19 million in 2019 to roughly $160 million in 2021, system President and CEO Warner Thomas said Thursday.
Thomas said Ochsner, which employs more than 34,000 people across Louisiana, has about 1,300 openings for registered nurses. Like other hospital systems even before the pandemic, Ochsner turns to temporary labor — also known as agency staffing — to help fill workforce gaps as needed.
Those workers can include travel nurses, who crisscross the country to help out health care facilities in need. Travel nurses typically are paid hourly rates that are several times higher than those staff nurses.
“That’s created a massive amount of pressure from a cost perspective, but also a massive amount of pressure to have enough people. Right now, we don’t run all of our (operating rooms) in many hospitals and all of our beds because we don’t have the people,” Thomas said Thursday at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s Annual Meeting. “We’re trying to get them from around the country, and we still can’t recruit them. Because we can’t pay – we’re talking about $200 per hour temporary labor rates to get nurses from across the country.”
Ochsner representatives said the system’s costs mirror a national trend. They noted that health care organizations across country have spent $24 billion on agency staffing and overtime pay due to the pandemic. The health system also spent $126 million on overtime and pay boosts for staff employees in 2021.
Thomas and Dr. Steve Udvarhelyi, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, spoke at length at the LABI meeting about the battle to lure health care providers here or retain the state’s medical school graduates, including physicians.
An American Medical Association survey found that one in five U.S. doctors plan to stop practicing in the next two years because they are burnt out after the pandemic, Udvarhelyi said. Udvarhelyi said he is worried about Louisiana’s ability to maintain a stable physician corps in the coming years.
“I think we need to pay attention to trying to make sure that the physicians that are coming out of the programs in Louisiana, we have an easy way for them to stay here and take care of the people in our state,” he said.
From a workforce standpoint, Thomas said Louisiana is at an inflection point with its coffers full of federal COVID-19 relief funds. He said businesses and legislators could use some of that money on programs to boost high school graduation rates and workforce training initiatives, which would match residents to quality jobs and increase their wages so people can better afford the health care they need.
“If we do that, not only will we solve some of our labor issues, but we’ll solve some of the other economic challenges in the state and some of the other health challenges in the state,” he added.
Thomas and Udvarhelyi also said the pandemic has changed patient expectations for delivery of care. Improved technology has increased access to providers outside of the clinic setting, and patients aren’t as keen on taking a half day off work to make the drive for a visit.
Before the pandemic, Ochsner facilities held about 3,000 virtual visits in 2019, Thomas said. That number spiked to 330,000 in 2020 and about 300,000 in 2021.
“The provider community is going to start to embrace redesigning how patients are cared for,” Udvarhelyi said.
Wasn’t hasn’t changed, Udvarhelyi said, is health care costs continuing to rise. He noted that the average U.S. resident has about $2,000 in savings and an average health care insurance deductible of $2,000.
“People aren’t getting the care they need because they can’t afford it,” he said.