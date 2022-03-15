Mockler Beverage Company has reached an agreement to purchase Buquet Distributing Company of Houma, which distributes beer, liquor and wine in four parishes.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the early spring, pending approval from of Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser, and Constellation, the parent of Corona.
Along with Budweiser and Corona, Buquet also distributes local craft beer brands such as Tin Roof, Bayou Teche, Gnarly Barley, Port Orleans and Urban South. Its territory includes Terrebonne, St. Mary, Lafourche and lower Assumption parishes.
Mockler plans to continue operating out of Buquet’s 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Houma.