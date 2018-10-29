The Mike Falgoust & Associates commercial real estate firm has moved into a new office.
Falgoust opened up its office at 10455 Jefferson Highway on Monday, where it is leasing a 3,200 square foot suite. The firm’s offices had been a few blocks away in 10202 Jefferson Highway, where it had owned a spot for several years.
Scot Guidry of Mike Falgoust said the firm had a good opportunity to sell the office building with the Baton Rouge office market being the way it is. The space the firm is leasing is the former home of NAI/Latter & Blum. Latter & Blum moved its offices a short distance down Jefferson Highway, into the City Farm development near Towne Center, a couple of years ago.