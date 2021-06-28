New Orleans-based TAI Engineers has delivered a ship to the National Parks Service that will be used to transport VIP guests to the Statue of Liberty.
The Annie Moore is a 74-foot-long utility vessel, named after the Irish girl who was the first immigrant to sign the register at Ellis Island. The ship has seating for 40 passengers and a gallery on the main deck. It was built by TAI and Aluma Marine at the company’s Harvey shipyard.
Anil Raj, president of TAI, said in a statement that building the Annie Moore was special for him. “My very first arrival to the United States was via New York in 1969. While landing at JFK, the Pan American airline pilot tipped the plane wings and announced a view of the Statue of Liberty from the window. He stated that she was welcoming new immigrants to ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ in the US. I feel especially privileged that our company was a part of this project,” he said.