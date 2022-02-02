Cottonwood Books, an independent bookstore that has called the Perkins Road overpass area home for more than three decades, is in the process of shutting down for good.
Starting this weekend, Cottonwood will open only on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store used to operate every day except Sunday.
Nancy Plaisance, wife of owner Danny Plaisance, said they are unsure how long Cottonwood will continue to stay open. The goal is to liquidate as much inventory as possible before closing up shop permanently. At this point, Cottonwood’s books are down to at least half of their original asking price.
The Plaisances made the decision to sell the business in 2021 once Danny was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A potential buyer had been lined up, Nancy Plaisance said, but issues securing financing caused the deal to fall through.
“We can’t really go too much longer, but we’ll just see how it goes,” she said.
The store opened in 1978 and was originally called Taliesen’s. In 1982, the business changed ownership and was renamed Cottonwood Books. Danny Plaisance bought Cottonwood in September 1986 because he was dissatisfied with his job as a paper salesman.
Plaisance grew inventory from 5,000 books when he bought the store to 45,000 as recently as about five years ago.
Danny and Nancy Plaisance are still open to any new buyers who might come along before inventory dries up. “It’s a great deal,” Danny Plaisance joked.
Interest has been high, but most potential buyers wanted to own the whole building, which was a non-starter in negotiations, Nancy Plaisance said.
At the very least, their hope was to keep the space as a bookstore under new management.
“Our hope was to keep it as a bookstore. That’s what we wanted for the community, and that’s what the landlord wanted as well,” Nancy Plaisance said.