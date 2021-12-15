Shake Shack, a burger chain with roots in the New York fine dining scene is set to open its first Baton Rouge location in early 2023 at the Mall of Louisiana.
The chain will build a freestanding location on a vacant site outside of the mall, between Longhorn Steakhouse and the former Pier 1 Imports building, said Gene Satern, senior general manager with the mall. Although the opening is more than a year away, Shake Shack is already listed on the mall’s website as coming soon.
The Shake Shack chain is part of the "better burger" trend that has spawned many new fast casual burger brands, including Company Burger in New Orleans, Curbside, Atomic Burger and Burgersmith.
This one got its start as a vending cart pop-up from acclaimed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer in Madison Square Park, part of an effort to support the city park. From a sideline, however, the concept has grown into a phenomenon with around 220 locations across the U.S.
Shake Shack is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. Beyond the so-called “Shackburgers,” the fast-casual restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
Shake Shack has three locations in metro New Orleans, including a restaurant in Canal Place and one in Louis Armstrong International Airport.