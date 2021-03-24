Blue Runner Foods has gained approvals for economic incentives it was seeking from local taxing entities and state officials for a $2.26 million expansion of its Ascension Parish manufacturing plant for a new frozen foods line by the end of the year.

The expansion adds 8,000 square feet of new production space, which includes new equipment and flash-freezing capability for products such as gumbo and red beans, both made with sausage. The expansion is expected to support 35 construction jobs and add eight permanent jobs at the facility.

Blue Runner qualified for the state-approved Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption Program economic incentives in exchange for the capital investment. The state's Enterprise Zone program is a tax credit of either $3,500 one-time or $1,000 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes on materials such as machinery or equipment or 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total value of the capital investment.

The parish council, school board and sheriff's office recently approved the company's application through ITEP for 80% property tax abatement for 10 years.

Blue Runner was founded in 1918 and has been operating its Gonzales manufacturing plant since 1946.

The family-owned company, which makes red and navy bean meal bases for gumbo and jambalaya, has already invested in its distribution facility and in meal kits for Creole-inspired dishes and dried bean packaging operations over the years.

