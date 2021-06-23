LWCC has purchased an Acadian Thruway Chevron station, giving the private workers’ compensation company control of a 7.7-acre tract between Interstate 10 and Bawell Street.

The company paid $907,000 for the half-acre property at 2313 South Acadian Thruway. The seller was the Kavanaugh & Tudor Co. of Alexandria. Kavanaugh & Tudor also owned the land at 2323 South Acadian that’s the home of Mestizo Restaurant. LWCC bought that property in January for nearly $2.2 million.

Just like the Mestizo deal, Chevron has a long-term lease on the property, so the gas station and convenience store will continue to operate as is, said Seth Irby, a spokesman for LWCC.

Buying the gas station came up when LWCC was discussing a deal for the Mestizo property with Kavanaugh & Tudor. But the company wanted more time to conduct environmental reviews and evaluate the site before agreeing to the purchase, Irby said.

The deal gives LWCC more access from Acadian Thruway to two former hotel properties it owns at the intersection. Before the Mestizo sale, there wasn’t a direct route from Acadian to the land.

LWCC bought the former LaQuinta Inn, which was behind Mestizo at 2333 S. Acadian, for $4.4 million in November 2019. In February 2020, the company paid $4.1 million for the Red Roof Inn at 2445 S. Acadian.

The company has demolished both hotels.

Irby said LWCC hasn’t determined yet what it will do with the former hotel properties. But he said the company is finished buying land at the intersection now that it has acquired the final piece between its offices and the interstate.

“We’re in no rush,” Irby said. “We want to think through all of the options and determine the best path forward.”