Lafayette-based Iberia Bank is being bought by First Horizon, a bank of similar size headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee in a deal worth $3.9 billion.

The all stock deal is expected to close in second quarter 2020.

The combined bank will have $55 billion in loans, $57 billion in deposits, $75 billion in assets and a market cap of $9 billion.

First Horizon will own 56% of the new combined bank and Iberia Bank will own 44% of the company with headquarters in Memphis and a regional banking center in New Orleans.

The combined company will be named First Horizon.

Iberia Bank shareholders will get 4.5 shares of First Horizon for each share they own. In addition, Iberia Bank shareholders will get a 43% increase in stock dividends after the transaction closes.

The move enables the combined bank to invest in technology and merge back office functions.

The companies project to save $170 million as a result of the acquisition about 50% of which stem from staffing efficiencies and overhead redundancy but also branches which overlap in some markets.

Iberia Bank had more than 3,100 employees as of Sept. 30 whereas First Horizon has more than 5,500 employees.

The move is expected to cost $440 million which includes $20 million contribution to the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation.

“We will create an organization that has the resources to invest in advanced technologies and expand lending capacity and product offerings for our combined clients,” said Daryl Bryd, CEO of Iberia Bank, in a news release.

Byrd will be executive chairman of First Horizon whereas the CEO of the Memphis bank, D. Bryan Jordan, will continue in that role of the much larger entity.

The proposed board of directors will have 17 members, nine of whom come from First Horizon and eight from Iberia Bank.

First Horizon plans to invest in high growth markets such as New Orleans, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Knoxville, Dallas and Tampa Bay. Most of First Horizon’s branch presence is in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The deal still needs to be approved by shareholders of both banks and regulatory agencies.

Iberia Bank has the largest share of the market in the Lafayette metro area, according to FDIC reports, along with 17 offices. As of June 30, it had just under 33% of all deposits in the area, three times the market share of Chase Bank, which was second-highest.

It has the fifth-highest percent of the market in both Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets, FDIC data shows.