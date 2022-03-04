The new owners of Celebration Station said their priorities for the popular family entertainment center are to grow out the arcade, appeal to families of all ages — including adults — and increase the number of corporate events they host.
“Our goal is to appeal to a very broad spectrum of guests and make sure they have a great time and enjoy a variety of celebrations,” said John Dunlap, chief executive officer of Five Star Parks & Attractions. “We’re not just for kids.”
Five Star is backed by Fruition Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. The company bought the family entertainment center near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Airline Highway in a deal announced earlier this week. The deal also includes four other Celebration Stations: in Oklahoma City; Mesquite, Texas; Clearwater, Florida; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Dunlap said he hasn’t put together a road map yet for improving Celebration Station.
But a hint for what could be in store for Celebration Station can be found in Branson, Missouri, where Five Star purchased The Track Family Fun Parks. Since buying the three parks in summer 2021, Dunlap said Five Star has made “several million dollars” in investments, adding new rides, upgrading the arcade and increasing food and drink options.
“That’s a great example of the type of investment we are looking to make,” he said.
Celebration Station opened in 1990. The family entertainment center features a go-kart track, miniature golf, batting cages, bumper cars and an arcade.
One of the attractions of buying Celebration Station was the park’s longstanding role in the community, Dunlap said.
“It’s really special,,” he said, “to have people who came to our park as a child, coming back with their children.”