Advocate staff photo by PATRICK DENNIS -- Hampton Inn and Suites Baton Rouge Downtown. Ben Blackwell, who oversees operations at the Hampton and the Courtyard by Marriott Baton Rouge Downtown, said the two properties are about 80% occupied for Memorial Day weekend. Baton Rouge hotel occupancy rates have returned to pre-pandemic occupancy rates this Memorial Day weekend, as more people are getting out after spending the past year largely confined to their homes.