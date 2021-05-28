Baton Rouge hotel occupancies have returned to pre-pandemic rates this Memorial Day weekend as more people are getting out after spending the past year largely confined to their homes.
“People are starting to get excited about moving around,” said Gary Jupiter, general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Baton Rouge, near Interstate 10 and College Drive. “There’s more movement than there’s been in the past year.”
The 127-room hotel is about 80% occupied for the weekend, Jupiter said, thanks to sporting events such as the LSU and Florida State softball games to determine which team goes to Women’s College World Series and some youth baseball tournaments.
In comparison, the DoubleTree was about 20% occupied for Memorial Day weekend 2020.
The rise in travel appears to be fueled by an increase in people vaccinated against COVID-19 and also by an improving economy.
The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending increased in April, although not as much as in March — more evidence that consumers are driving a recovery from last year’s pandemic recession.
This coming Memorial Day coincides with some states eliminating their remaining pandemic restrictions amid improving case, hospitalization and death numbers.
Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted almost all of Louisiana’s restrictions on Wednesday, removing mask mandates and capacity limits for indoor gatherings.
Masks are still required in a few settings such as hospitals, public transit, nursing homes, jails or prisons.
AAA expects a 60% jump in travel over the same holiday weekend last year, with 37 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from home, most of them in cars.
The auto club and insurer made that forecast even with gasoline prices at their highest levels in seven years.
Ben Blackwell, who oversees operations at the Hampton Inn and Suites Baton Rouge Downtown and the Courtyard by Marriott Baton Rouge Downtown, said the 272 hotel rooms are also about 80% occupied for the weekend.
“It’s great for the hospitality community,” he said. “We’ll take it.”
Occupancy rates have been running ahead of 2019 numbers for all of May, according to numbers from Smith Travel Research, which collects and tracks hotel data for Visit Baton Rouge.
Through May 22, hotels have been about 65% occupied, compared to about a 60% occupancy rate for the same period in 2019. In May 2020, the occupancy rate came to about 40%.
Room rates, however, are still lagging. The average daily rate for a hotel room is about $85. In May 2019 it was $90.
Memorial Day weekend hotel data won’t be in for about another week. The same three-day weekend in 2019 saw average occupancy rates of around 60% and the daily room rates of $90.
That was the last time Bayou Country Superfest was held. Back in the early 2010s heyday of the country music festival, it led to a virtual sellout of all area hotel rooms.