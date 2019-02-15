Retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc plans to file for bankruptcy later this month and will close all of its 2,300 stores, according to a report from Reuters.

Reuters reported Friday that the move would mark the second time the discount shoe company has filed for bankruptcy in as many years.

There are more than a dozen Palyless stores in southern Louisiana.

Baton Rouge area locations:

  • 8065 FLORIDA BLVD
  • 9636 AIRLINE HWY
  • 6401 BLUEBONNET BLVD SUITE 2200
  • 6841 SIEGEN LANE SPACE B
  • 5514 MAIN ST (In Zachary)

New Orleans area locations:

  • 730 CANAL STREET
  • 3143 GENTILLY BLVD
  • 197 WESTBANK EXPY SUITE 1210 (In Gretna)
  • 8700 WEST JUDGE PEREZ DRIVE (In Chalmette)
  • 3141 VETERANS BLVD (In Metairie)
  • 8847 VETERANS BLVD SPACE 9 (In Metairie)
  • 1200 S CLEARVIEW PKY SUITE 1314 (In Harahan)
  • 1960 BARATARIA BLVD (In Marrero)
  • 1800 W AIRLINE HWY SUITE C (In La Place)

Lafayette area locations:

  • 111 W WILLOW ST
  • 5725 JOHNSTON ST SPACE F244
  • 4401 AMBASSADOR CAFFERY SUITE 100
  • 924 CRESSWELL LN (In Opelousas)
  • 1002 JEFFERSON TERRACE BLVD SUITE F (In New Iberia)

The Topeka, Kansas-based company has not released an official statement.

Reuters reported that Payless has searched unsuccessfully for a buyer for the company but that it could still sell after filing for bankruptcy.

View comments