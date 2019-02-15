Retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc plans to file for bankruptcy later this month and will close all of its 2,300 stores, according to a report from Reuters.
Reuters reported Friday that the move would mark the second time the discount shoe company has filed for bankruptcy in as many years.
There are more than a dozen Palyless stores in southern Louisiana.
Baton Rouge area locations:
- 8065 FLORIDA BLVD
- 9636 AIRLINE HWY
- 6401 BLUEBONNET BLVD SUITE 2200
- 6841 SIEGEN LANE SPACE B
- 5514 MAIN ST (In Zachary)
New Orleans area locations:
- 730 CANAL STREET
- 3143 GENTILLY BLVD
- 197 WESTBANK EXPY SUITE 1210 (In Gretna)
- 8700 WEST JUDGE PEREZ DRIVE (In Chalmette)
- 3141 VETERANS BLVD (In Metairie)
- 8847 VETERANS BLVD SPACE 9 (In Metairie)
- 1200 S CLEARVIEW PKY SUITE 1314 (In Harahan)
- 1960 BARATARIA BLVD (In Marrero)
- 1800 W AIRLINE HWY SUITE C (In La Place)
Lafayette area locations:
- 111 W WILLOW ST
- 5725 JOHNSTON ST SPACE F244
- 4401 AMBASSADOR CAFFERY SUITE 100
- 924 CRESSWELL LN (In Opelousas)
- 1002 JEFFERSON TERRACE BLVD SUITE F (In New Iberia)
The Topeka, Kansas-based company has not released an official statement.
Reuters reported that Payless has searched unsuccessfully for a buyer for the company but that it could still sell after filing for bankruptcy.