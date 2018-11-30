Raising Cane’s has purchased a 1.3-acre tract at the intersection of Burbank and West Lee drives, a fast-growing area for restaurants.
The Baton Rouge-based chicken tender chain paid $1.85 million for the land, according to documents filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Milco Burbank B-1 LLC of New Orleans.
Ben Graham of SVN|Graham, Langlois & Legendre represented Raising Cane's.
The Burbank-Lee-Ben Hur corridor, which is home for several large student apartment complexes, has seen a number of restaurants move into the area in the past year or so. Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, Chick-fil-A and Express Bowl are all open, Atomic Burger is building a location and Dat Dog, Jabby’s Pizza, Fin Bomb and Sombrero’s all plan to open restaurants in the next few months. Whataburger bought land near the Burbank-Ben Hur intersection for nearly $2 million earlier this year, but the Texas-based hamburger chain said it was too soon to say when and if a restaurant would open.
Raising Cane's has 19 locations in metro Baton Rouge and more than 400 within the chain.