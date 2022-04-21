Kinder Morgan and Cheniere Energy are teaming up with university researchers to study greenhouse gas emissions along natural gas pipelines in Louisiana and across the country.
The companies said in a news release they will partner with researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Texas to quantify and monitor the greenhouse gas levels along the pipelines and their compressor stations. Kinder Morgan’s Louisiana Pipeline, which stretches from Cameron Parish to Evangeline Parish, will be involved in the studies, as will the Tennessee Gas Pipeline and the Natural Gas Pipeline of America.
The Louisiana Pipeline supplies natural gas to Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish.
The companies said the work is intended to develop advanced monitoring technologies and protocols for greenhouse gas emissions at facilities that extract, process and transport natural gas.
“We believe our collaboration in this project further demonstrates our dedication to better understanding the GHG emissions from our facilities and supporting the needs of our customers,” Kimberly Watson, Kinder Morgan’s interstate natural gas president, said in a statement.
Kinder Morgan and Cheniere Energy said they also will partner with midstream operators and methane detection technology providers for the study. Those other partners were not named in the news release.
“Collaboration with our midstream partners is a vital part of Cheniere’s efforts to measure and verify our emissions and look for opportunities for reductions across our value chain,” Scott Culberson, Cheniere’s senior vice president of gas supply, said in a statement. “KMI is a critical teammate in this effort to provide cleaner sources of energy around the world, and their leadership will help to improve the environmental performance of U.S. natural gas and LNG.”