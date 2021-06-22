The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $25.5 million during May, a 3.4% drop over what the properties bought in during April.
Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $228.2 million during May, according to figures released last week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 3.2% drop over the $235.8 million gambling properties generated during April.
In late May, the state lifted nearly all of the restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory mask mandates. New Orleans lifted its mask mandate a few days later, and cleared the way for live entertainment.
The lifting of restrictions came about a year after most gambling properties reopened, after they were closed in mid-March 2020. Nearly $70.4 million in casino revenues were generated during May 2020
Video poker brought in $77.6 million during May, an 8.3% drop from the nearly $84.7 million it generated in April. In May 2020, video poker generated nearly $23.9 million.
Horseshoe Casino Bossier City saw the biggest month-to-month gain in winnings. The casino was up 8.2% from $16.3 million to $17.6 million.
Harrah’s New Orleans had an 6.7% increase from $25.1 million to $26.8 million.
Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner was up 3.9% from $8.8 million to $9.2 million.
Sam’s Town in Shreveport was up 3.6% from $5.9 million to $6.1 million.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge was up .9% from April from $18 million to $18.2 million.
Delta Downs in Vinton was down .9% from $16.7 million to $16.6 million.
Amelia Belle casino was down 1%, or $37,805, to nearly $3.7 million.
Eldorado Resort Casino in Shreveport was down 1.9% from $12.9 million to $12.7 million.
Boomtown New Orleans in Harvey was down 3.2% from $12.9 million to $12.5 million.
Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City was down 4.4% from $19.8 million to $19 million.
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City was down 6% from $5.1 million to $4.8 million.
Golden Nugget Lake Charles was down by 7.2% from $31.8 million to $29.5 million.
The Fair Grounds in New Orleans were down 8.2% from $4.5 million to $4.2 million.
Evangeline Downs in Opelousas had an 8.8% drop from $8.6 million to $7.8 million.
Boomtown Bossier City had a 9.2% decrease from $5.5 million to $5 million.
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge was down 12.7%, from $6.5 million to $5.7 million.
The Belle of Baton Rouge was also down 12.7%, from $1.8 million to $1.6 million.
L’Auberge Lake Charles had a 13.6% decrease, from $31.6 million to $27.3 million.