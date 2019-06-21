Environmental Specialties International, a Baton Rouge-based contractor of environmental services materials used in various heavy industrial sectors, acquired Patriot Environmental in Meeker, Oklahoma, which sells similar products.
Environmental Specialties International has about 400 employees across the country, many of whom work at its headquarters near Airline Highway and along Pecue Road in South Baton Rouge.
It was incorporated in 1996 and has been selling geosynthetic lining materials - which are used to prevent the contamination of water - across the country to major petrochemical businesses, coal production companies and other mining operators.
Some of its customers include giants such as Chevron, but more so for its other facilities, not its oil and gas operations yet.
Environmental Specialties International works with any industry "that could contaminate groundwater", Mark Dillon, president of told The Advocate. That includes industrial sites and even landfills.
Patriot, which was founded in 2012 and does the same, has offices in Odessa, Texas, in addition to Oklahoma. It had about 75 employees at the time of the sale.
“We have been approached by a number of companies over the years," Patriot founder Cody Smithson said, noting the two companies have similar cultures and the merger enables his company to scale up. The company founders met during an industry trade show and developed a relationship.
In West Texas, there has been a renewed oil and gas industry boom as drillers have been tapping the Permian Basin in recent years. Environmental Specialties International noticed that the Permian Basin market has drawn interest but many companies don't have as much experience in the geosynthetic liner industry.
"[Patriot] were struggling because they weren't quite the largest player in that market, so we saw a niche where we can bring expertise of 35 years to a market that has about 5 years of experience," Dillon said. "There's a huge amount of growth in our industry right now."
To meet market demand in the Permian basin among oil and gas producers, the Baton Rouge company expects to hire about 100 workers in Louisiana, Dillon said. It expects to partner with Helmets to Hardhats, a non-profit organization that facilitates the hiring of military veterans.
The price was not disclosed but Environmental Specialties International generates roughly $100 million in revenue each year.