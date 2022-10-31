A European-type grocery store, which will sell fresh produce, meat, flowers, beer and wine, is set to open in the Settlement at Willow Grove traditional neighborhood development before the end of the year.
Mulberry Market is set to go into a 1,425-square-foot space in the Village at Willow Grove, the mixed use development in front of the Settlement at Willow Grove, said Richard Carmouche, Willow Grove developer. The space had been occupied by the Giggles toy shop, which recently closed.
Along with carrying basic grocery items, the market will sell prepared deli sandwiches, Carmouche said. “It will have all of the normal things that neighborhood people need,” he said. More items will be added to the store based on customer demand.
A grocery store has been one of the things missing from Willow Grove, which now has about 400 single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. When news started circulating about Mulberry Market, Carmouche said the residents were enthusiastic.
Mulberry Market will be owned by Kamal Salameh. Salameh owns Albasha, a chain of Greek and Lebanese restaurants with nine locations from Baton Rouge to Metairie.
With the opening of the market, Carmouche said one commercial space remains in Willow Grove.