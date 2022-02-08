Despite Hurricane Ida’s wrath in late August, Louisiana sugarcane fields are expected to help drive record sugar production in the U.S., a national sugar economist said Tuesday.
Robert Johansson, director of economics and policy analysis at the American Sugar Alliance, noted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest outlook predicted a yield of nearly 9.4 million short tons raw value, or STRV, of sugar for the 2021-2022 harvest season. That would beat the 9.3 million haul from the 2017-2018 season.
“Part of that (was) driven by the recent uptick in the crop year in Louisiana,” Johansson said at an American Sugar Cane League meeting Tuesday at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.
U.S. raw sugar production comes from two key sources: cane sugar and beet sugar. Louisiana is one of three primary states that grow sugarcane, along with Florida and Texas.
National projections for cane sugar grew in January by about 144,000 STRV to nearly 3.93 million, based largely on an expected output of more than 1.85 million STRV in Louisiana. If that forecast holds, it would be the state’s third-largest sugar production level, behind 2020-2021 and 2018-2019.
The figures aren’t finalized because Louisiana’s harvest season is just reaching its end. The USDA report notes that processors in the state pushed their yields into mid-January, which is “several weeks longer than what is typical.” Sugarcane harvesting in Louisiana typically begins in October and ends in early January.
About a quarter of Louisiana’s 500,000 acres of sugarcane were flattened by Ida, LSU AgCenter officials have said. Sometimes damaged cane can still be harvested.
“Back in the summer we were facing a fairly significant drought in the upper tier states, beet states. In addition with Hurricane Ida, there was some worry that we were going to see a drop in production,” Johansson said. “Certainly as you all know, we had very decent conditions for a harvest this year that increased sugar production.”
Johansson also said he expects global sugar prices to stay relatively flat this year. Global sugar futures were trading at about 18 cents per pound as of Tuesday. That’s down from about 20 cents in October but up from a recent low of about 9 cents in late April 2020, according to NASDAQ data.
“On the other hand, you have to take into account the fact that input costs are going up as well,” he said. “It’s just a balance of those two to know what the margin is going to be per acre.”