A Take 5 Car Wash is currently under construction on Coursey Boulevard, in front of Home Depot. The 4,114-square foot building is replacing the McDonald's that was demolished recently. This will be the 10th Take 5 Car Wash in the state, joining locations in Metairie, Lafayette, Zachary, Gretna, Harvey, LaPlace, Amite, Hammond and Opelousas.
