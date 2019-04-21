Architectural sketches show boutique stores, community parks and a farmer’s market amid rows and rows of upscale homes. Images of residents walking along manicured pathways and over babbling brooks nestled beneath the Mississippi River bridge stare out from decade-old renderings of a Port Allen project that never saw fruition.
The 256-acre site that since 2008 has been slated for an ambitious traditional neighborhood development stands today strewn with railroad ties, soybean fields and overgrown grass.
The developers still say it’s coming, and that good things take time. But city officials are growing frustrated, and think the years of drafting ordinances, annexing property and jumping through hoops for this project may have been "smokescreens."
“It’s been a soybean field and it’s been a field they’ve used to stage pipelines and equipment and it’s been everything other than what was proposed, (which is) these houses,” Port Allen chief administrative officer Adrian Genre said.
Local officials cleared the way for the Riverview Development in 2007 and 2008, working at the request of area developer Rawlston “Bubba” Phillips.
In addition to ordinances and annexation, the Port Allen City Council set up an Economic Development District that would divert some sales tax revenue from businesses in the area toward infrastructure and other improvements.
This would allow Phillips, and his son, Rawlston Phillips III, to turn a lofty vision into something real. It was to be modeled after River Ranch, a traditional neighborhood development that found success in Lafayette.
The development area spans from directly south of the Mississippi River bridge in Port Allen to Phillips Lane where a Walmart stands, and stretches from the levee to La. 1. The project would feature townhouses and large houses that were originally scheduled to be under construction as early as 2007, according to Advocate articles written at the time.
The younger Phillips, who is now heading the project, said they tabled the Riverview project as the great recession took hold. Then, he turned his attention to his other businesses, but Port Allen still needs the rooftops.
Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee said housing industry issues soon after the project was green-lighted were a valid concern, but the west side has seen other successful developments take off nearby, including at the Sugar Mill Plantation in Addis.
There has been an obvious surge in population in the area as reflected by the construction of new schools and the remodeling of others in West Baton Rouge Parish. The population growth comes as chemical plants and other companies eye the west side parishes for new or expanded operations.
“We’re flooded with industries and it’s not hard to go find a job (in this area), so the need is here for housing, rooftops,” Lee said. “With the younger generation stepping up, we need to keep them here because they are the future and right now we don’t have anything available. We have some rental properties but nothing new like Sugar Mill or what Addis is offering.”
Under the economic development district designation the city agreed to, Riverview collects a portion of sales tax revenue generated from within the district. It’s not much, $12,077 in its entirety, because the only business that’s opened there in the last decade was a Hardee’s restaurant that operated for about a year.
West Baton Rouge Revenue Department Director Melanie David said there has never been a withdrawal from the account.
But with a Starbucks location and an AT&T store set to open their doors in the district within months, taxpayer dollars will again start to flow toward the project. It’s a boost Genre hopes will kickstart efforts again.
“We want the development," he said. "We want to see the residential growth. We want to see it come to fruition like it was promised 10 years ago.”
Genre said Port Allen wants to see growth and more houses houses built, which was the reason for annexing the property and designating it as a traditional neighborhood. He said the city has put "a lot of blood, sweat and tears" has gone into trying to make it happen "but we haven’t seen anything for the efforts.”
While Port Allen officials say they're frustrated there's been no progress on the development, Phillips said his “door has always been open to the city of Port Allen.”
He said he never misled local officials, and was always open about the fact he put the project on the back burner. Even now, Phillips insists, the plot of land will be developed according to plan.
“Will this project happen? Absolutely,” Phillips said. “There’s no question about it. Will it be the best project to ever come to West Baton Rouge? Absolutely. Because I will not stop until it is.”
In a recent presentation to the City Council — the first in about five years — Phillips told the members that he had constructed a new building for his own office, expanded staff, obtained a contractor’s license and developed internal structure and policies that would allow him to begin preliminary work on Riverview.
Whencouncil member Hugh “Hootie” Reviere questioned him on a time frame, Phillips still did not have a project outline but said he hoped to see “tremors” of the project this year.
He said he couldn't give an exact date but that he'd be back before the council when the project starts to gain traction to talk about all the wonderful aspects of it.”
Reviere said that if Phillips did not have solid plans presented in the next 10 months, he would be willing to vote to rescind the economic development district agreement. Reviere did not respond to requests for comment from The Advocate, and was the only official aside from Mayor Richard Lee to question the project at that meeting.
In a separate interview, Phillips says it would have been “foolish” to pursue the project in the past decade because the timing wasn’t right.
If he just wanted to build a bunch of houses, he said, he could have already done that. already. Instead, he said, he wanted to stick to the original plan of building a “first-class development.”
He mentioned the recession, housing crisis and the notorious traffic issues plaguing La. 1 that fronts the project as among the barriers to completion. It’s also a costly endeavor, and one that doesn’t start generating funds until there’s already been significant outlay.
Early on, the developers brought in Robert Daigle, the founder of River Ranch in Lafayette, to consult on the project. Daigle called his role “very limited to a consulting basis.”
While Daigle didn’t use an economic development district to subsidize River Ranch when it began in the 1990s, he said the districts are increasingly being used in the development world. His company, Southern Lifestyle Development, has instituted several such districts, including at Conway in Gonzales.
Economic development districts take a part of existing sales taxes paid within a specified area — or impose an additional sales tax — and diverts the money to developers to use for things like roads and other infrastructure projects.
Charles Landry, an attorney with Fishman Haygood who specializes in economic development districts, said such developments often don’t start generating revenue until years down the road. First, developers must build the residential component, he said, then the retail will come. Landry worked on the Riverview project previously.
Phillips has not built any houses or other residential developments on the land since the district was enacted in 2008.
Landry insists that even if projects never take off, “nobody is deprived of anything,” because the districts don’t generate revenue until retail establishments open up. He also said “the pace of development at Riverview is not at all unusual.”
While he concedes 11 years is “certainly” a long time, Landry argues no one is hurt if a development associated with an economic development district takes off, because of how they’re structured. Local officials oversee the district’s spending.
Phillips said he has built up his business to the point that he now has the resources for such a large undertaking, with a price tag he estimates at “a little more than $500 million.” He also said a bank is “committed” to working with him in principle on the project.
But when will that be?
“I would probably honestly say I’m a hair too early into it right now to give you a timeline,” Phillips said in a recent interview.