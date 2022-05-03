Olin Corp., a Missouri-based company with a presence in the Baton Rouge area, has signed an agreement with New York-based Plug Power Inc. to produce green hydrogen at Olin’s chlor alkali facility in St. Gabriel.
The St. Gabriel facility will produce 15 tons per day of green hydrogen once the joint venture is up and running by 2023, according to a news release from Olin and Plug Power. Olin will produce the hydrogen while Plug Power will market it to potential buyers and deliver it across the country.
The news release claims the joint venture is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the emerging green hydrogen sector.
The Department of Energy has touted hydrogen as a clean-burning fuel that, when combined with oxygen in a fuel cell, creates water and heat as byproducts. “Green hydrogen” is hydrogen created using renewable energy sources. A report from the International Renewable Energy Agency says green hydrogen use is limited around the world because of high production costs.
Plug Power touts itself as a green hydrogen logistics company that helps produce, store and transport the material for use in fuel cells that power electric vehicles, among other applications. The news release said Plug Power aims to generate 70 tons per day of green hydrogen by the end of 2022 and 1,000 tons per day by 2028.
“Olin has proven itself as a leader and bringing Olin's reliable production capabilities together with the expertise of Plug Power is sure to make a lasting impact on the global hydrogen economy,” Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said in a statement.
Olin is billed as North America’s largest producer of electrolytic hydrogen. Its St. Gabriel site produces hydrogen, chlorine, sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide, also known as caustic soda.
“This JV is a key step for Olin as we seek to recognize the full potential of Olin's untapped hydrogen supply capabilities across North America,” Scott Sutton, Olin’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Plug Power, a true leader in sustainable hydrogen, to serve the fuel cell market."
Olin also operates a site at Dow’s Hydrocarbons complex in Plaquemine where chlorine gas leaked into nearby neighborhoods and sent some residents to local hospitals. Olin's St. Gabriel facility also leaked chlorine in a 2017 incident.