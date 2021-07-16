Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International Ltd., with its Gulf South operations headquartered in Metairie, has acquired the assets of has acquired the assets of Risk Point Consulting in Marietta, Georgia.
The price was not disclosed.
Risk Point Consulting specializes in professional sports and college athletics contractual bonus coverage and over-redemption insurance. Michael Wright, president of Risk Point Consulting, and his team, including Adam Goldfarb and Ari Weitz, will join the Hub Gulf South region.
“Risk Point Consulting’s deep experience with all sports entities and a specific focus on sports sponsors, professional athletes and college athletic departments, allows it to help its clients achieve their unique goals. We are confident this acquisition will help expand our sports and entertainment capabilities in the South,” said Shaun Norris, president of Hub Gulf South.