The St. Charles line streetcar passes the Hancock Whitney Bank headquarters at 701 Poydras St. in New Orleans. Hancock Whitney said it has agreed to sell $497 million in energy loans as part of an effort to reduce risk in its loan portfolio. As a result of the sale to funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management and the bank’s efforts to build its reserve to handle losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, Hancock Whitney said it will report a second quarter net loss of $117.1 million or $1.36 per share when it reports its second quarter earnings on Tuesday.