Hancock Whitney bank said it will sell $497 million in energy loans as part of an effort to reduce risk in its loan portfolio.
As a result of the sale and the efforts to build reserves to handle losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, Hancock Whitney said it will report a second-quarter net loss of $117.1 million, or $1.36 per share, on Tuesday when it posts its quarterly financial results.
The bank said it expects to receive $257.5 million from the sale of the $497 million in energy loans to funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management. A special provision for credit losses will cause the sale to have a $160.1 million, or $1.47 per share, impact on Hancock Whitney’s second-quarter earnings.
In a statement, John M. Hairston, president and chief executive officer of Hancock Whitney, said the move accelerates the bank’s efforts to dump energy assets, which have been hurt by oversupply and low prices, exacerbated by reduced demand cause by the coronavirus pandemic. The sale will lead to improvement in nonperforming assets and other loans and lead to lower provisions for loan losses for the rest of the year.
“While operating from a solid capital base, we decided to be opportunistic and sell these assets today, significantly de-risking our balance sheet,” Hairston said. “We also believe this transaction should position the company for a faster recovery in both earnings and returns to our shareholders.”
At the end of the first quarter, Hancock Whitney had $940 million in energy loans, which made up 4.4% of its portfolio. As a result of the sale, the bank will now have $352 million in energy loans, which will account for 1.7% of the portfolio. The percentage of nonperforming loans will drop from 1.3% to just under 1%.
Shares of Hancock Whitney were down 77 cents, or 4.1%, to $17.99 in after hours trading Friday.