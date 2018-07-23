JPMorgan Chase is closing three Baton Rouge branch locations, the bank confirmed Monday, citing the need to consolidate branches that are too close together.
Two standalone branches — one at the corner of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway and another at Tara and Goodwood boulevards — will consolidate with nearby locations. Another location in the Albertsons supermarket on Jones Creek Road also will close.
The bank also said it plans to open at least one new branch in Baton Rouge in 2019 but that it was too early to provide more details about it.
Chase has notified customers of the consolidations, which will take place in early October. The banking giant has more than 120 locations throughout Louisiana, and there will 30 in Baton Rouge after the closure.
“Our commitment to Baton Rouge and Louisiana is very strong,” Greg Fahey, regional director for Chase branches in Louisiana, said in a statement. “We’re closing branches where they are clustered too closely together. For instance, we’ll still have two branches in the Sherwood corridor. We are looking for new branch sites in Baton Rouge that will have the very latest branch design and state-of-the-art banking technology.”
Chase spokesman Greg Hassell said most of the jobs associated with the branches closing will be moved to other locations.
“We still have so many branches around Baton Rouge most of the jobs can be re-deployed at other branches,” he said.
Hassell added Chase constantly evaluates its branch network to ensure it is in the right locations and sometimes consolidates branches when another is nearby or traffic is low. “Spending wisely on branches” also allows the bank to invest more in mobile and online products, he said.
Banks in Louisiana have been closing at the fastest rate in decades, part of a dramatic shift in the industry to keep up with changing customer habits, largely toward online or mobile offerings.
FDIC-insured commercial banks in 2017 posted the fewest number of branches in Louisiana since 2005, according to numbers from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the U.S. banking regulator. The number of branches had declined for five of the previous six years.
IberiaBank, the largest financial institution headquartered in Louisiana, said in May it would close 22 locations across the region, including seven in Louisiana, as part of a long-term eye toward efficiency and digital offerings.
The Washington Post reported in April that Chase was trying to buck the national trend of shrinking physical bank presences, with a plan to enter 15 to 20 new regional markets across the U.S. by 2023, adding 400 branches.
In second-quarter financial filings, though, Chase posted a 2 percent drop in bank branches since the year before. Meanwhile, it added 12 percent to its number of active mobile users.