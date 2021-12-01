Paul Arrigo, the longtime head of Visit Baton Rouge, announced Wednesday he was retiring as president and chief executive officer of the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau.
Arrigo said he will retire next September after 20 years as head of the organization.
“Throughout my tenure in this industry I’ve been mentored by some the industry’s greatest tourism leaders," Arrigo said in a statement. “The dedicated and outstanding staff that I have had the honor of working with through the years has allowed me to accomplish so much in the various roles that I have served in.”
Visit Baton Rouge will meet later this month to determine plans for hiring a new president and CEO.
Arrigo got his start in the tourism industry in his native New Orleans in 1977, working with what was then the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau. In 1988, he appointed to oversee the organization’s first satellite office in Washington, D.C.
In 1997, Arrigo went to work for the Baton Rouge Area Convention and Visitors Bureau as vice president of sales and marketing. In 2002, he took over as president and CEO.