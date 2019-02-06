The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. announced the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer Emel Alexander later this month for a job in Nashville, Tennessee.
The organization works on affordable housing, human development, and advocacy and research that center on providing social, economic and residential opportunities to low- to moderate-income families in greater Baton Rouge.
"Emel's vision has been a driving force behind our affordable housing priorities, community development programming and vital public and private partnerships, effectively ushering UREC into a new era of community investments and transformation throughout Baton Rouge," said UREC Board President Dr. Girard Melancon.
UREC's board of directors and executive team are working on a seamless transition toward future leadership, with Alexander continuing in a consulting role until May 17.
Alexander led the organization for nine years. During his tenure, Alexander prioritized and transformed UREC's funding, operations and programming, the agency said. This included implementing the organization's rebranding, first comprehensive fund development plan, expansion of UREC's affordable housing development activities and implementation of evidence-based youth programming initiatives.