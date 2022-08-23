Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 12.9% for the first half of 2022 when compared to the year before, outstripping the rate of inflation.
Spending topped $6 billion in the parish at the end of June, according to figures released Tuesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s up from the $5.3 million spent in the first half of 2021.
Economic activity has increased year-to-year due to the widespread availability of COVID vaccines and a dramatic drop in severe cases. Inflation is also playing a part.
Consumer prices were 9.1% higher in June than the year before, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the biggest year-to-year jump in more than 40 years. Energy costs were up 41.6%, the biggest jump since April 1980, and food prices were 10.4% higher, the biggest increase since February 1981.
Vehicle sales posted a year-to-year drop, falling 1.2% from nearly $481.5 million in the first half of 2021 to nearly $475.9 million. A shortage of computer chips has hampered new automobile sales, while used vehicle sales have been hamstrung by short supply and high prices.
Spending at retailers, which makes up 52.7% of all economic activity in the parish, increased 9.2% in the first half of the year. Sales at restaurants and bars were 9.5% higher through June than the year before, while spending on services increased by 23.2%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 39.3%.
Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 12.9% year to date, from nearly $3 billion to nearly $3.4 billion. Sales outside the city limits were also up 12.9%, from $2.3 billion to nearly $2.7 billion.
Sales tax collections were $120.5 million in the first half of the year, compared to $106.8 million for the same period in 2021.