The Baton Rouge-area housing market continued its strong performance for a second straight month in July, posting a 28.4% increase that lifted the market past 2019 levels for the year.
A surge of home sales over the past two months helped offset earlier declines triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and put the Baton Rouge area up 3.4% above last year's seven-month mark. The market was trailing 2019 by 1.9% at midyear.
There were 1,416 homes sold in July, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares with 1,103 MLS sales in July 2019.
Low interest rates are being credited with stimulating sales, despite the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the economy. July was the second month in a row where sales were up more than 20% across metro Baton Rouge. In June, sales were up by 22.4% over the previous year.
East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest share of the local housing market, had the biggest increase in sales. There were 759 MLS sales in July, compared to 556 in July 2019, a 36.5% increase.
Ascension Parish was close behind with a 35% increase in sales. There were 206 MLS sales in July 2019, compared to 278 last month.
Livingston Parish had a 10.9% increase in sales during July, going from 229 to 254.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 30.9% to 1,253, compared to 957 in July 2019. That has led the GBRAR to predict August will be another strong month for home sales.
The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge in July was $222,000, up 5.7% from $210,000 the year before. That means half of the homes in the market sold for more than that amount; half sold for less.
The number of new listings was down from 1,482 to 1,384 in July, a 6.6% drop. The inventory of homes for sale fell even further, going from 4,641 to 3,466, a 25.3% decrease.
The number of days a home was on the market before it was sold jumped up from 64 in 2019 to 74. Realtors have said its taking longer to close sales during the pandemic because of social distancing and other precautionary requirements.
Through the first seven months of the year, 6,726 homes have been sold compared to 6,505 at that point in 2019. Livingston sales are up 10.9%, coming in at 1,381, up from 1,245. East Baton Rouge has seen a 2.4% increase, up from 3,415 to 3,497. Ascension is up 0.5% year to date, from 1,207 to 1,213.