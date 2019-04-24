Investar Holding Corp., the Baton Rouge-based parent company of Investar Bank, reported net income of $3.9 million, or 40 cents per common share, for the first quarter, compared to $2.4 million, or 25 cents per common share, a year ago.
The company’s quarterly results include the impact of its acquisition of Mainland Bank in Texas City, Texas, which was completed on March 1.
"Despite the acquisition-related costs we recognized during the quarter, our results reflect the positive effect of the acquisition on our balance sheet and income statement. We look forward to realizing the additional benefits of the acquisition going into the next quarter," said Investar Holding Corp. President and CEO John D’Angelo said.