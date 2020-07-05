L’Auberge Baton Rouge is set to lay off 161 workers, the company has reported to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as the state's casinos struggle to rebound during the coronavirus.

L'Auberge relayed its intentions to cut its workforce via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, or WARN notices, which are required by companies when they expect that workers that have been temporarily furloughed will not be rehired for at least six months.

L'Auberge also reported it will lay off 441 workers at its Lake Charles location.

Casinos in Louisiana have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. By mid-August, about 4,000 casino workers will be laid off in Louisiana, according to the LWF.

Gov. John Bel Edwards partially lifted the state's stay-at-home order in May, which allowed most riverboats, racinos and video poker parlors to open at reduced capacity.

In figures reported for May, L’Auberge Baton Rouge revenue was down 63.1% to $4.9 million from $13.2 million the previous year.