The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. has started a $22.7 million renovation of its Acadian Thruway offices, a move that will give the company more space to lease to tenants.
“This is really just to get the building ready for the next 35 years,” said Kirstin Wall, chief executive officer and president of LWCC, which is the largest workers’ compensation carrier in Louisiana. The work is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Baton Rouge-based Milton J. Womack is the contractor.
The work will involve modernizing the building at 2237 S. Acadian to make it functional and ready for LWCC’s 250 employees and take care of some needed maintenance. Wall said the heating and air conditioning systems in the building “have not been working well."
LWCC has been in the 35-year-old building since 1993. The plan is to consolidate the company’s operations and put the sixth and seventh floors of the building up for lease. “We should have about 32,000 square feet for tenants,” Wall said. The eight-story office building is a little over 130,000 square feet. LWCC currently takes up about 90 percent of the available space. Wall said the company make an effort to move tenants out of the property in advance of the extensive remodeling.
“We’re eager to have new tenants join us,” she said. ”We think we have an attractive space for them.”
LWCC is a private, nonprofit organization that covers about 17,000 businesses.