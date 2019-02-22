Teri Fontenot, who has led Woman's Hospital as president and CEO for more than two decades, will retire later this year.
Fontenot told employees late Thursday she will stay on with the hospital until a new CEO is appointed. The hospital's board of directors has engaged Korn Ferry, a national search firm, to find a new leader, she said.
Woman's said in a news release Fontenot will retire in "late summer 2019."
"Under Teri’s direction, Woman’s has not only remained steadfast in its mission to improve the health of women and infants, but has strengthened its role in the community through expanded services and strategic partnerships," Woman's Hospital Foundation Board Chair Renee Harris said in a statement.
Woman's Hospital tapped Fontenot as president and CEO in 1996, promoting her from the No. 2 job at the hospital. She began talks with the board about retiring in 2016, she said in the email to employees, but wanted to stay on until major projects were completed, especially establishing a partnership in the women's cancer service line and getting the new Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion up and running.
"Woman’s is in a position of strength and I’m confident that it will continue to be a national leader in women’s and infants’ health," Fontenot said in a statement. "We are financially strong, have an excellent reputation, and our care is highly sought out by patients and physicians both locally and regionally."
Fontenot began working at Woman's in 1992 as senior vice president and chief financial officer, and became executive vice president and chief operating officer the following year. In 1994, she was named executive vice president of the hospital's parent, Woman's Health Foundation, before ascending to the top role.
Fontenot oversaw the hospital's move from its old campus on Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway to its new, sprawling campus a few miles south along Airline Highway, which was finished in 2012. The campus last year welcomed a new state-of-the-art breast and GYN cancer center, and is the site of a planned mixed-use development called Materra.