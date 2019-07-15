Raising Cane's
The new Raising Cane's opened in Walker Tuesday. The restaurant at 27932 Walker South Road, near the Interstate 12 intersection, is the first in Louisiana to sport the new Raising Cane’s design prototype. The new store models feature an open kitchen with glass panels, so customers can watch the crew make the famous Cane’s sauce and hand squeezed lemonade. 

 Photo courtesy of Raising Cane's

The new store model, at 27932 Walker South Road near the Interstate 12, features an open kitchen with glass panels so customers can watch the crew make the chain's Cane’s sauce and hand-squeezed lemonade. There's also a patio.

Julie Perrault, a Cane’s spokeswoman, said all of the restaurants going forward will have the new design. As existing restaurants get their scheduled remodeling, some of the new elements will be incorporated.

The Walker restaurant is the 20th local location for the Baton Rouge-based chicken finger chain.

Cane’s now has just under 450 restaurants in the U.S., Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The chain recently opened restaurants in Alaska and Hawaii, putting a Cane’s location in 27 states.

