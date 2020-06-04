The number of first-time and continued unemployment claims in Louisiana continued its steady decline last week, with 19,180 people initially filing for benefits.
That’s down from the 23,853 people who filed for initial benefits for the week ending May 23, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. But it’s far above the 2,800 first-time claims that were filed for the same week a year ago.
Unemployment claims have skyrocketed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, hitting 100,621 first-time claims for the week ending April 4.
But as the stay-at home restrictions have been eased and more businesses started to reopen, the number of continuing claims has gone down. There were 301,753 continued claims for the week ending May 30, down from the 320,536 continued claims for the week ending May 23.
In contrast, for the same week last year, there were 14,745 continuing claims.