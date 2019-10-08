Baton Rouge residents may notice a flare at the ExxonMobil chemical plant this week, which is part of planned maintenance at the site just north of downtown.

ExxonMobil is flaring excess hydrocarbons as part of the maintenance process.

Flaring is considered a safety device to reduce build-up in the system or used to get rid of chemicals not valuable in the refining process by burning them.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this flaring may cause," according to a statement from ExxonMobil. "Scheduled maintenance such as this is intermittent, but necessary to ensure continued safe and reliable operations."

In mid-August, ExxonMobil had flaring at its refinery in Baton Rouge due to compressor malfunction where the compressor shut down and gases were routed to the flares.

The company estimated it released 1,500 pounds of sulfur dioxide that was not burned by the flare, according to its report to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

