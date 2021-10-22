Construction crews are expected to demolish the University View Apartments near LSU soon to make way for a new apartment complex known as The Vue on Parker.
Dallas-based real estate developer Fountain Residential Partners looks to build the new 294-bed student housing apartment complex near the intersection of West Parker Avenue and Gourrier Avenue on a triangle-shaped lot.
The luxury complex will have 132 units ranging from studios up to 5-bedroom apartments which are fully furnished. The complex will have a pool, gym and private study rooms on the property. Each room is expected to have granite counters, 60-inch flat screen televisions, washer and dryers inside the unit and a parking garage. The company looks to open in fall 2023.
It's a "fall out of bed" location for LSU students, said Trevor Tollett, executive vice president of Fountain Residential. "We have followed the LSU market for over a decade and felt the timing of delivery such a unique community."
Fountain Residential Partners raised money through a crowdfunding website CrowdStreet Inc. while First United Bank and Trust is the construction lender.
The complex was designed by Thibodaux-based civil engineering firm Duplantis Design Group and Stuart Roosth Architects.