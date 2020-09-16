A joint venture between the public and private sector which aims to support more innovation in health care raised $1.2 million over a three-year period to support its efforts.
The Baton Rouge Health District, which is a collaboration among several hospitals and research organizations in Baton Rouge that sit in a cluster together, matched federal money for a new program known as Health-Tech Catalyst.
The public grant money stems from the Economic Development Administration's Venture Challenge program, the first round is $600,000 put up by federal coffers and matched by local organizations. In this program, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Baton Rouge Health District which is jointly funded by local hospitals matched the federal dollars.
The steering committee is the Baton Rouge Health District, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and Pennington Biomedical Research Center. And the advisory committee includes the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Baton Rouge General Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Health System, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Woman’s Hospital.
If successful, a second three-year period would be the 'scale' program where $3 million could be raised for the effort.
There was a total of $35 million carved out by the EDA across 52 organizations which span 36 states to increase entrepreneurship in local communities. There were 600 applications across the country in competition for the grant money.
The goal is to foster entrepreneurship among employees, researchers and doctors in the health care district and offer a pathway to collaboration in ways that could improve the lives of patients in Baton Rouge.
"It could be a clinician or doctor interested in working with a research scientist on developing new technology but something like that would require funding past conception," said Steven Ceulemans, executive director of the Baton Rouge Health District.
Another potential idea could be to suggest ways that an electronic health record system accessible to hospitals owned by different organizations connect somehow, so patients who visit one facility can have their medical record follow them which in theory would improve patient care, he said.
"It could be any employee who is already engaged, this is an avenue to advance great ideas such as decreasing duplication of care or making it easier for patients to reach facilities, it wouldn't matter which hospital you are in," he said. "If you're a busy doctor in Baton Rouge but have an innovative idea you're going to be a driving force but you can't do everything yourself."
There are three facets to the program, one of which is a 'launchpad' which is an innovation incubator program where technology can be prototyped and demonstrated. The 'innovation challenges' part of the program would be tackled by the hospitals working together to increase access to clinical trials or co-develop experimental therapies, and for startup businesses there are plans for investment capital for early stage companies.
The organization is expected to hire two employees to run the programs out of its offices at Pennington Biomedical on Perkins. In the coming months the leaders are expected to meet to discuss how best to implement the program.
"If anyone has novel ideas they want to see happen, ongoing challenges tend to be health related, we now have a resource to help support it," he said.
The coronavirus pandemic does change the equation, it will require otherwise in-person events to be held virtually, he said.
"It does change the landscape beyond coronavirus I think economic recovery and resilience are some of the biggest goals that we will have to continue to pursue," he said.