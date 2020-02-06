The Taco Bell near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane was demolished this week, and a replacement should open in about three months.

Officials with B & G Food Enterprises, the Morgan City based company that is the franchisee for all of the Baton Rouge Taco Bells said the restaurant at 7212 Siegen was demolished because the building was in bad shape. B & G took over the location about five years ago and estimate the building is more than 25 years old.