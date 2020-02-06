The Taco Bell near Siegen Lane's intersection with Interstate 10 was demolished this week, and a replacement should open in about three months.
Officials with B & G Food Enterprises, the Morgan City-based company that is the franchisee for all of the Baton Rouge Taco Bells, said the restaurant at 7212 Siegen was demolished because the building was in bad shape. B & G took over the location about five years ago and estimated the building is more than 25 years old.
The new Taco Bell will feature an updated design, but the building will be about the same size as the former location. More workers will be hired to staff the fast-food restaurant; B & G said about 35 people will work at the location.
B & G operates more than 140 Taco Bells across Louisiana, in south Mississippi and metro Houston.