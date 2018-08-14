Medical marijuana in Louisiana likely won't be available until at least November — two months later than initially hoped — after regulatory delays pushed back production for one of the state's growers.
GB Sciences, which was contracted by the LSU AgCenter to run the school's growing operation, said it will not meet its self-imposed September deadline for having the product available. The company blames the delay on the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, which denies it is responsible and says the company needs to provide more information.
The company finished work earlier this month on an “exterior pod” built specifically to get the first round of product on the shelves in September. It's ready to launch production as soon as the agriculture department gives approval, GB Sciences Louisiana President John Davis said.
“We wanted to have plants in there by the beginning of August,” Davis said. “We went through this additional expense to create this all-in-one facility to satisfy all the demands we have coming to us. Now the regulatory process is slowing down what we wanted to do.”
Davis said the earliest the product will be available is likely November, though he said he does not have a clear timeline because the agriculture department has not indicated how long the rest of the process will take. GB Sciences is scheduled to meet with agriculture department officials Wednesday.
Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain disputed that his agency was responsible for the delay, and said GB Sciences has not provided all the necessary information for his department to give its approval.
“This has got to be done right,” Strain said. “We’re not going to approve something that does not have the proper information.”
Strain said if GB Sciences provides all the information his department needs, it could get provisional approval to begin growing marijuana in its temporary pod within two to three weeks. In the meantime, Strain said the company still needs to finish the “suitability” portion of its approval, a process that goes through Louisiana State Police. LSP did not return a call seeking comment.
The company is building modular clean rooms in a former Pepsi distribution facility off Highland Road in south Baton Rouge. GB Sciences is a public company based in Nevada.
Several of the nine medical marijuana pharmacies in different regions throughout the state pegged their construction schedules to GB Sciences’ timeline. At least one owner contacted Tuesday said he could have been ready as early as September, but has now adjusted his timeline to GB Sciences' delayed schedule. Others said they would open in December or January.
Southern University is the other state-sanctioned marijuana grower, but has faced lengthy delays of its own and only recently signed a contract with its vendor. The owners of the company Southern picked to run the program have been embroiled in legal battles with each other and with other investors.
Southern spokeswoman Lakeeshia Giddens Lusk said background checks and facility plans have been submitted to the agriculture department and construction will follow, with the firm planning to have product available in early 2019.
Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, set in motion in recent years by state lawmakers, will offer non-smokable forms of the product to patients suffering from a list of conditions that includes intractable pain, PTSD, cancer, HIV, AIDS and others. Lawmakers expanded the program this year to add intractable pain and several other conditions to the list.
Davis said it will take several weeks for GB Sciences to cultivate the first batch of plants and create the wholesale product. Once GB moves to its regular production schedule, it will hand over the temporary pod to LSU for research use.
The number of doctors getting licensed to “recommend” the drug to patients is slowly growing, though the potential for a bottleneck still concerns some involved in the industry. Forty doctors now have medical marijuana licenses, according to online information from the state's Board of Medical Examiners.
Owners of all nine pharmacies recently met with GB Sciences to discuss things like pricing and to tour the firm’s facility.
Randy Mire, owner of Baton Rouge-area medical marijuana pharmacy Capitol Wellness Solutions, said he plans to open his location on Picardy Avenue in the health district in December or January.
In the north shore region, Darren Martin said he had planned to have his Willow Pharmacy open in Madisonville by September or October, but is taking a two-week break now that GB Sciences is facing delays. He said he anticipates opening in October after getting final approval from the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy, the regulator for the marijuana pharmacies.
Doug Boudreaux, owner of Hope Pharmacy in the Shreveport region, said he recently pushed his Nov. 24 deadline back after hearing of the delays at the production level. Boudreaux is demolishing a building and constructing his pharmacy from the ground up.
“We’ve got to get this thing moving,” Boudreaux said. “I just don’t understand how they can delay this for so long. Patients are in desperate need here.”