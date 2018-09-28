Baton Rouge-based health system Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady has begun exclusive talks for it to take over sponsorship of St. Dominic Health Services.
St. Dominic is the parent organization of a Jackson, Mississippi-based health system that includes several hospitals and organizations. It is currently sponsored by Dominican Sisters, of Springfield, Illinois.
After "deep discernment," the Dominican Sisters of Illinois decided to seek a transfer of sponsorship to "secure the future of St. Dominic's," according to a news release. A reduced congregation of Dominican Sisters has made continued sponsorship "unsustainable."
If the organizations reach a deal, St. Dominic's would become part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in early 2019. Franciscan Missionaries currently encompasses hospitals in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Gonzales, Monroe and Bogalusa.
Franciscan Missionaries said Friday it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with both St. Dominic Health Services and Dominican Sisters regarding the transfer of sponsorship. The letter sets off discussions that are expected to last several months.
"We look forward to St. Dominic’s joining our ministry under the sponsorship of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady," Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady CEO Mike McBride said. "We have known and respected St. Dominic’s for many years. They are well recognized for their emphasis on quality and community benefit."
Under the Sisters' guidance, the board that oversees St. Dominic Health Services talked with several Catholic health systems before landing on Franciscan Missionaries.
The St. Dominic’s announcement is the latest move by FMOL to grow its footprint.
The system is currently developing the $230 million Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, which is on track to open roughly a year from now. Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette is in the process of acquiring the 161-bed Women's and Children's Hospital there, a deal that will make FMOL the largest pediatric service provider in the state.
St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, already part of FMOL, is set to become part of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, the hospital recently announced.