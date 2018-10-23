The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Tuesday launched its 2019 economic outlook survey and is inviting business leaders from the Capital Region to participate.
The survey results are used in BRAC's annual economic outlook report, which will be delivered at the chamber's stakeholder breakfast in December. The report is used as a decision-making tool for firms throughout the nine-parish region, BRAC said.
"BRAC's annual economic forecast has become a critical decision-support tool for businesses of all sizes,” Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “It all starts with many business owners and leaders telling us about their companies, giving us input on their business outlook and view of the regional economy. We need widespread participation on this — the results help everyone to better plan and prepare."
The survey will remain open through Nov. 2 at brac.org/economicsurvey.