On the west side of the Mississippi River in Assumption Parish, the Lula Westfield sugar mill has added a dozen more trucks to its rotation in the past week to accommodate a 50-mile detour getting sugar cane from the farms on the other side of the Sunshine Bridge.
On the east side, sugar farmer Pete Dufresne is working up to 16 hours a day to accommodate the freight delays in getting his crop to the mill. The delay is tripling his costs in the middle of harvest season.
“What used to be a one-hour round trip for each truck to the mill is now three hours,” Dufresne said. “We’re trying to avoid the heavy traffic times, but there’s only so much you can do.”
“It’s a very significant increase in costs,” said Chris Mattingly, CEO of the Lula Westfield sugar mill, which pays the freight expenses.
When the Sunshine Bridge was built in the 1960s, it provided a vital connector for a burgeoning petrochemical industry that was locating plants along the river, as well as the thousands of acres of sugar farms that needed to transport their crop.
Now the bridge is closed, and will likely stay that way for months for repairs after a barge-mounted crane crashed into the span and severely damaged a load-bearing beam on Oct. 12. Those industries — and the countless retailers, restaurants and other small businesses in the region — are facing ballooning transportation costs, disrupted supply chains and a roiled workforce.
It’s not clear exactly how much economic activity is being lost. What is clear is the shuttering of the bridge has brought turmoil to the workers and businesses on both sides of the river.
“It’s cutting into the bottom line really,” said Aaron Delcambre, owner of Greyson’s Inflatables, which is burning extra tanks of gas hauling trailers an hour out of the way to get to birthday parties and corporate events.
The Department of Transportation and Development estimates that a quarter, or 6,000, of the 24,000 vehicles that used the Sunshine Bridge each day were trucks, many of them shipping products and raw materials between businesses, factories and plants.
Sonny Graugnard, who owns a namesake furniture and appliance store in Donaldsonville along with his family, has long sent a delivery truck across the river six times a week. About a quarter of the company’s business is from customers on the east bank, he said.
Graugnard said he doesn’t know what to expect. Those on the east side of the river probably won’t be making the trip until the bridge is fixed. In the meantime, he hopes to get some more business from customers who would otherwise cross the bridge from west to east, but the ordeal has caused uncertainty for him and many other small-business owners.
“It’s just a mess,” he said. “I just hope the state does all they can do to get this thing fixed as quickly as possible.”
Dozens of industrial plants line each side of the river near the bridge, including Mosaic Faustina, Formosa Plastics, Shell Convent and Nucor Steel. The petrochemical industry ships much of its large raw materials by barge or pipeline, like at CF Industries’ Donaldsonville nitrogen complex, which uses ammonia pipelines and barges. CF Industries has 480 employees and 500 to 800 contractors on site on a given day, said spokesman Chris Close. A “large portion” of the company’s workforce lives on the east side of the river and relies on the bridge for their daily commute, he added.
Connie Fabre, head of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, said the bridge closure has disrupted the heavily industrial area on several fronts. The thousands of employees and contractors are facing hourslong commutes to the plants. The trucks that ship drums, plastic bottles and packaging materials to and from the facilities are being rerouted. All of it spells higher costs.
“It’s just got everybody flustered,” Fabre said.
Greg Bowser, president of the Louisiana Chemical Association, has surveyed members and found the biggest issue is getting employees, including the thousands of contract workers, to and from work. Plants are starting to discuss altering shifts to help ease the burden on employees.
At Mosaic, all of the raw materials and finished products are transported by barge, so the firm does not expect “a major economic impact” because of the Sunshine Bridge’s closure, spokeswoman Jackie McCreary said in a statement.
Still, deliveries to the Mosaic Faustina plant are being disrupted, and workers are seeking alternative travel routes, she said.
Denny Humphrey, general manager of the Comfort Inn and Suburban Extended Stay hotels near Donaldsonville, said hotels in the region are getting a whirlwind of calls, and the overall impact is so far unclear. Industrial firms are seeking to cancel and change reservations, and some companies, like Mosaic, are opening accounts for their workers to stay near the plant instead of having to find their way across the river.
State officials and economists have not been able to say how much commerce the Sunshine Bridge facilitates, or how much economic losses are resulting from its closure.
Jim Richardson, an LSU economics professor who regularly does analyses for economic development deals, said there are a slew of dimensions to consider with the bridge being closed. People are paying more in gas money, both to reroute their commute and to sit in traffic. Businesses needing to ship goods on trucks will pay more. Lost time for businesses means lost money.
Economist Loren Scott noted it will be a “tremendous hardship” for the thousands of residents living on either side of the river in that area.
But another facet of the closure is from an economic development standpoint, he said. A Port of South Louisiana map shows dozens of industrial sites that economic developers market to petrochemical companies and other industry giants to locate new plants there.
For instance, Formosa has said it could begin construction next year on a new, giant $9.4 billion manufacturing complex just downriver from the bridge. That facility, which has drawn the ire of environmental groups for its expected air emissions in a heavy industrial area, would bring more than 1,000 jobs.
“The people who are planning to build on the west bank must be looking at this and saying, ‘If they don’t get this back up really quick we need to think about what impact this would have on our labor force availability and the movement of our products,’” Scott said.
“It’s more than a little bit unnerving.”
Near the heavy industrial plants are thousands of acres of farmland, mainly producing sugar. On the west side of the river, near the bridge, sit three sugar mills, including Mattingly’s Lula Westfield.
Between that facility and another Lula mill a few miles away, Mattingly said the company receives 2.1 million tons of sugar cane during the roughly three-month harvest season, which recently got underway.
About 350,000 tons of that comes from the east side of the river, he said. Plus, sugar cane is a perishable crop, and needs to be transported to the mill within a day or so of being harvested. He’s had to pay higher freight costs and find more trucks, which is hard to do at a time when those trucks are in high demand.
Dufresne is one of the farmers shipping that sugar cane to Lula’s facilities from his 2,600 harvestable acres of farmland near the east side of the bridge.
He’s paying more to have his 20 or so workers stay out on the field longer to deal with the increased time it takes to ship the crop. Dufresne ships about 80,000 tons of cane each harvest season. He anticipates the bridge being closed for the rest of the harvest season, which ends around Christmastime.
Gramercy Mayor Steve Nosacka said the city has seen an increase in traffic from cars detouring to the Veterans Memorial Bridge, more than 20 miles south of the Sunshine Bridge. He’s worried about the retailers who rely on customers on either side of the river.
“We’re still in shock,” he said.