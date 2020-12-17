Gonzales-based baby products manufacturer, Crown Crafts Inc., expects to promote a long-time executive to the chief operating officer role in January.

The board of directors appointed Olivia Elliott, who has been the chief financial officer and vice president of the business since 2008 to become COO effective Jan. 4. While the company searches for her replacement she will continue to serve as the top financial officer.

E. Randall Chestnut, the current CEO and chairman of the board of directors, expects to continue working in his role until April 2023. Chestnut earned $461,272 base salary last year with total compensation of $902,743. His base salary is expected to be $463,500 next year.

Chestnut, 72, is expected to work with Elliott during the transition period. Chestnut has been the CEO since 2001 and worked at the company for 25 years. During his tenure, the business reduced its debt level from $47.7 million to $4.9 million in net cash as of Sept. 30. Chestnut noted that the business has been profitable for years and went through seven acquisitions. When he first began in 2001, the company's stock was trading around 20 cents per share. Crown Crafts was trading around $7.12 per share during midday on Thursday, down from its 52-week-peak of $8 per share in early December.

"Olivia has contributed to this phenomenal period of success for the company every step of the way," Chestnut said in a news release. "With her vast financial knowledge and experience in our industry and our business, she is exceptionally qualified to lead our company to continued profitable growth in her new role.”

Elliott, 51, joined Crown Crafts 19 years ago as treasurer of the business, she is a certified public accountant and began her career at Deloitte & Touche LLP. She was previously the corporate controller of Amedisys, a Baton Rouge-based home health company.

Elliott's base salary was $294,712 last year with total compensation of $498,031. Her base salary is expected to increase to $325,000 before any performance bonus.

“We remain excited about the company’s future as we continue to focus on generating strong cash flow," Elliott said.

