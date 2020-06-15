The housing market in the Baton Rouge metro area continues to struggle since home sales were down nearly 30% in May as the coronavirus pandemic lingers but home prices remained relatively stable and pending sales were up.
Only 822 homes were sold in May compared to 1,170 last year, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service.
Home sales in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston Parishes were all down in May, 32.4%, 37% and 20.9% respectively compared to last year.
In April, home sales had dropped only 12.6% over the year. During the first five months of the year there were 4,049 total homes sold in the Baton Rouge metro a decrease of 7.6% compared to May 2019. New listings were up 12.4% between January and May to 6,124 over the year.
It usually takes between 30 to 60 days for home sales to close, so May activity reflects the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic related restrictions and initial economic impact.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 19.6% to 1,247 from 1,043 which is a glimmer of hope that some of the pent up demand for home sales may pick up the slack during the stay-at-home order in Louisiana which limited open houses. Pending sales have already passed last year's figures which is 'encouraging' for the future, one realtor suggested.
“To me that means the homes sold will eventually catch up to what they were last year and maybe even pass it,” said Scott Saporito president-elect of The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. "Low interest rates over the last three or four months have definitely helped keep numbers up in home buying even though it has been really hard to show new houses (in person).
Meanwhile, new listings dropped 16.6% to 1,247 compared to 1,495 in May 2019. Inventory decreased by 15.7% to 3,801 houses on the market across the Baton Rouge metro compared to 4,509 in May 2019.
The month’s supply dropped 19.6% to 4 months from 5 months, meaning that at the current pace it would take that long to sell all of the homes on the market.
Typically, a housing market with less than 6 months of inventory favors sellers while a market with more than 6 months of supply favors buyers.
One variable in the housing market equation is the unemployment situation, essentially if more people may find themselves out of work or not as restrictions on the economy are lifted, he said.
The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge in May remained flat at $210,000 compared to last year. That means half of the homes in the market sold for more than that amount; half sold for less.
In East Baton Rouge Parish the median sale price was up 5.9% to $222,450 and up 3.8% to $244,698 in Ascension Parish but down 2.5% to $183,750 in Livingston Parish in May compared to last year.
The number of days a home was on the market before it sold was 79 in May in the Baton Rouge metro, which is an increase of 6.8% compared to last year.
Some clients have postponed selling or buying a house until the economic recession subsides but others are still interested and the agent has even gotten a house under contract over a Zoom call.
Different restrictions across state lines has been another issue, there were some states that prohibited new houses from being listed in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
For now, Saporito continues to do virtual tours but he's noticed more requests for visiting homes in person.