Baton Rouge General is opening an Express Care clinic on Highland Road near the south gates of LSU.
The new clinic is located at the Highland Village shopping center at 4410 Highland Road, near Fat Cow Burgers. The General also is opening a new Express Care clinic at the LSU Nicholson Gateway development in early 2019.
The General already has clinic locations on Bluebonnet Boulevard and in Dutchtown.
The Highland center clinic is holding a grand opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The clinic is open every day for "serious, but non-life threatening illnesses and injuries," according to a news release.