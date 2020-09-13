Baton Rouge area
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has promoted Jenifer Godfrey to assistant dean of admissions and recruitment.
Godfrey joined the vet school in April 2017 as director of admissions and enrollment and also teaches a course on ethics and jurisprudence. She had worked at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System office in an educational policy role focused on Title IV and Title IX of the Higher Education Act. Godfrey received her bachelor's degree in political science in 2006 and juris doctorate in 2009, both from West Virginia University.
Matthew Holmes, the fourth-generation owner of Holmes Building Materials in Baton Rouge, was recently named one of the independent hardware industry’s seven 2020 Young Retailer of the Year honorees by the North American Retail Hardware Association.
The award recognizes individual achievement by industry retailers age 35 and younger throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is based on professional milestones, community engagement, continuing hardware industry education and extracurricular activities. Holmes took over as president of the company from his father in 2018. He started in the family business sweeping floors and stocking and by high school worked part-time at the store. He attended LSU majoring in construction management with a minor in business. He worked outside the family business at a large custom homebuilder before returning to Baton Rouge to eventually succeed his father. After three years on the sales team, he was promoted in 2014 to operations managers. The company operates Holmes Contractor Services and Holmes Windows, Doors, and More.
New Orleans area
Danos in Gray has named Justin Gonce to its business development team as executive account manager for shale operations and Melanie Hill as business development representative focused on developing Danos’ shale regions.
Gonce worked 12 years at Wood PLC as senior vice president of operations for its U.S. onshore and Gulf of Mexico operations and has 20 years of experience in sales and business development in the oil and gas and construction industries. He will focus on developing a growth plan for Danos’ shale business and support business development efforts in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Bakken and other shale basins across the United States. He earned a bachelor's of science from Texas A&M University and lives in Houston.
Hill was director of operations at Wood PLC, overseeing its Gulf Coast and south Texas operations and accounts, and has 10 years of industry experience. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a Master of Professional Accountancy, both from Stephen F. Austin State University. She resides in Houston.
Around Louisiana
The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants has recognized contributions to the CPA profession and community to Lori Boeneke, chief financial officer of Wampold Companies in Baton Rouge, Outstanding CPA in Business and Industry Award; Grady Hazel, of Baton Rouge, a past executive director of the association and now chief financial officer of The Dunham School, establishing the annual Grady Hazel Scholarship in his name to an accounting major at a Louisiana university through an application process; Mukti Patel, of Ponchatoula, an associate partner with Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP in Baton Rouge, the Women to Watch Emerging Leader Award, jointly presented by the association and American Institute of CPAs; Michael Bruno, who retired in 2011 as the managing partner of Bruno and Tervalon in New Orleans, Life Membership Award; Riley Busenlener, of Metairie, vice president of the Valuation Advisory group, the Special Recognition Award; Rebecca “Becky” Hammond, of Slidell, a partner with Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC in Metairie, the Women to Watch Experienced Leader Award, jointly presented with the American Institute of CPAs; Robert Kimbro, of New Orleans, who retired from Ernst & Young in 2018 and is owner of SageWay LLC, the Distinguished Public Service Award; Les Nettleton, director of information technology at Bourgeois Bennett in New Orleans, Outstanding Discussion Leader Award; and Kurt Oestriecher, a partner with Oestriecher & Co. CPAs of Alexandria, Special Recognition Award.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful has elected as its board chair Samantha Bonnette, a marketing and development manager for the Shreve Memorial Library in Shreveport.
Other executive committee members on the board are past Chair Dr. Susan Strain, of Claiborne Hill Veterinary Hospital in Covington; Vice Chair Ann Vail, of Louisiana Clean Fuels in Baton Rouge; Treasurer Carla Buchholz, of Mandeville; Secretary Brian Melancon, of Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge; and Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
New board members are Patrick Hamby of Entergy Louisiana in New Orleans; Courtney Elizabeth Paige of the city of Pineville; and Gretchen Vanicor, of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Returning board members are Dawn Cantrell, of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; Tom Easterly, of Taylor, Porter, Brooks, and Phillips LLP in Baton Rouge; Tricia Farace, of Waste Management; John Gallagher, of the Louisiana Municipal Association in Baton Rouge; Eligha Guillory, of Pedestal Bank in Lake Charles; Angie Manning, of the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau in Lake Charles; Courtney Hornsby of the city of West Monroe; Katherine King, of Kean Miller LLP in Baton Rouge; attorney Andrew Johnson IV, of Baton Rouge; and Dana Keel, of Citgo in Sulphur.
Advisory board members include: Lt. Nick Manale, of the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge; Darryl Campbell, of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections in Baton Rouge; Buddy Baker, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in Baton Rouge; Jessica DeVille, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge; Patsy Hebert, of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation in Abbeville; Judd Jeansonne, of Volunteer Louisiana in Baton Rouge; Jean Kelly, of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in Baton Rouge; Venise Ortego, of the Louisiana Department of Education in Baton Rouge; Kelsea McCrary, of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in Baton Rouge; Sara Krupa, of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources in Baton Rouge, and founding member Jackie Maginnis of Baton Rouge.