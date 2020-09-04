A new Louisiana Farm Bureau office, 110-unit apartment development and relocation of Martin Wine Cellar are on the October agenda for the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission.
Farm Bureau wants to build a three-story, 83,400-square-foot building in Town Center Business Park at Corporate Boulevard and Commerce Circle. The company bought the 7.8-acre tract in March for $8.8 million and said at the time it was considering relocating its offices there.
The organization currently has offices at 9516 Airline Highway, between Goodwood Boulevard and Interstate 12. The 73,000-square-foot building sits on a 5-acre lot. About 200 people work there for Farm Bureau Insurance, and 46 are working for the Farm Bureau Federation.
Motor City Apartments has submitted a request for a 110-unit development at Scenic Highway and North Street. The request was submitted by Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corp., a New Orleans-based developer of affordable housing.
Martin Wine Cellar wants to move from 7248 Perkins to 6463 Moss Side Lane to have a larger store and offer food service. In order to make the move, it wants to rezone the Moss Side property to allow for commercial alcoholic beverage sales.
The Planning Commission meeting is set for October 19.