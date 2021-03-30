Former NFL greats Archie and Eli Manning star as “chief commercial makin’ guys” for Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys.com's first national marketing campaign with spots that feature the two quarterbacks.

The Mannings were part of an investment group that bought the online grill and outdoor retailer in August 2020. Brand Velocity Partners, the private equity group that bought BBQGuys and its sister company, Blaze Outdoor Products, said at the time the deal was announced it planned to launch a multimillion-dollar campaign in the next year to build awareness of the brand. The owners said the campaign could feature some of the new investors, who also include Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Famer members LaDainian Tomlinson and Steve Hutchinson, and Hutchinson's wife Landyn, a popular lifestyle influencer and blogger.

The advertisements are expected to run this week on national cable networks, both online and across airwaves, during live sporting events to drive sales. The capital investment was not disclosed.

"We felt like tapping Archie and Eli for this would only increase our opportunities to raise awareness with more customers nationally," said Russ Wheeler, the CEO of BBQGuys.

It's been several months since the new investor group took control of the business.

"It’s been an amazing development for us because they’re both helpful partners and facilitators but also extremely great about being hands-off and letting us keep our head down and doing what we do best," Wheeler said.