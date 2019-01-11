BR.wildtopgolfopens0244.adv bf.jpg
Jesse Louque, left, and Shane Eachus watch the flight of their golf balls just hit from the third tier during the grand opening of the Topgolf facility at the Siegen Lane Marketplace Friday Jan. 11, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Louque said he came for the opening to have fun and relax.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Louisiana's first Topgolf location opened Friday in Baton Rouge. 

At Topgolf, players hit golf balls that are equipped with microchips that track accuracy and distance and score each drive. There are 72 bays to tee off from, 24 on each level of the entertainment center. The facility features a bar selling beer, wine and cocktails, along with a menu with dishes such as hamburgers, wings and flatbreads.

The driving range and entertainment center at 10955 N. Mall Drive will be open 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to midnight Sundays.

