Since it opened in September 2012, L'Auberge has dominated the Baton Rouge casino market. The casino's monthly winnings far outstrip the revenue brought in by two downtown riverboats: the Belle of Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino.
L'Auberge is more like the gambling resorts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Shreveport/Bossier City or Lake Charles. Instead of players walking onto a riverboat jammed with slot machines and table games, the activity is on a gaming barge that's indistinguishable from the rest of the property. This has turned Baton Rouge into more of a gaming destination.
While the two downtown riverboats were bringing in about $13 million a month, the three Baton Rouge casinos bring in between $20 million to $25 million a month.
The casino has continued to make upgrades. A second smoking terrace opened this year, giving players more opportunities to play slots or table games without stopping for a cigarette break.
One of the biggest changes to the property is currently underway, turning the former Stadium Sports Bar & Grill into a Barstool Sportsbook. The $6.7 million renovation, which is set for completion in November, will create the first permanent sportsbook in a Baton Rouge casino.
Kim Ginn, the general manager of L'Auberge since October 2018, recently spoke to The Advocate about the casino, how business has been post-COVID and the impact of inflation on the property. Her answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What sort of changes have you seen in the casino market here over the past 10 years or so, since L’Auberge opened?
The biggest I've probably seen is when we went nonsmoking in East Baton Rouge Parish, which was June 2018. That was a big shift for us. It took our revenues down about 15%, especially since it was just East Baton Rouge Parish and not other surrounding areas. Penn National Gaming, our parent company, has invested over $10 million in capital in two smoking terraces for us, which are beautiful areas. They give customers an option to play slots and tables in an outdoor smoking environment. So we've been able to recoup probably about half of what we lost from going nonsmoking.
What sort of impact did COVID have on the casino in 2021?
COVID certainly was challenging for us in 2020. But 2021 was a great year, like you saw in a lot of businesses with stimulus money in the market, staycations, regional travel. We were really kind of a prime location for that.
In terms of nongaming activity, like with restaurants and entertainment, how did that do in 2021?
2021 was kind of a tale of two cities. In the beginning of 2021 you went in and out of COVID. By July, the nongaming was no longer lagging. Restaurants were at full capacity and we brought concerts back in July. And we saw our banquets and catering business, which is a large business for us, really start to pick back up in the second half of 2021. I would say that everything was back full steam and we saw growth again, even with people not traveling quite as far, staying more regional doing staycations.
The other thing I think all casinos found that's really interesting is that so if you remember with COVID, we had a lot of spacing restrictions from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. So we learned that where we had 1,400 slot machines on the boat, we now probably have 1,100. We found that you could space them out more, keep your better machines and not really see any dip in revenue or just satisfaction.
Who's the typical person who comes to play at L’Auberge?
It's really more of a regional destination. About 60% of our customer base comes from East Baton Rouge and the surrounding nine parish areas. Another 40% come from outside of that — Lafayette, New Orleans, the North Shore. Of that 40%, 12% to 15% come from out of state. Some of that just happens from a transient traveler, but a lot of it, we cultivate guests and customers from around the United States and we either fly them in or they come to visit us.
And the great thing is when we bring them in, we're not just bringing them to the property, but we're taking them to Houmas House, we're taking them out to eat at Gino’s, we're taking them to Tiger Stadium. So they're getting to see all the Baton Rouge has to offer.
Downtown riverboats are kind of looking at going on land. How do you see that competition developing?
We’re certainly excited for Baton Rouge and the economy in the surrounding area. We welcome Baton Rouge to be more of a gaming destination. We think it can only help bring more customers to this area.
How is inflation affecting business at the casino?
In the past three months we do see the price of gas, rising price of groceries, rising energy bills impacting a segment of our customer base. We see it in what I call a retail customer, someone who is a casual gamer. Someone who might make a choice to go game versus going to the movie and it's a choice of disposable income.
Our way to combat it is to control our expenses, our labor, our marketing and adjust to the business to the revenue we have coming in. It isn't exactly a type of market or a time where you can put more offers out there and think you're going to get more revenue back.
What has sports betting meant for L’Auberge? What sort of like increase in business have you seen as a result?
Compared to slots and tables, sports betting is a small part of any casino’s revenue or business. But we were thrilled to be able to offer the variety. We saw new faces and new customers who we were thrilled to come in and place sports bets. And at the same time, those customers transcend onto slots and particularly table games and they also eat in our restaurants. So it's great for the overall business. It was extremely impactful in a positive way in November, December and January. We did see it fall off in February because mobile sports betting had started and football season was over. We’re very curious to see what this fall brings in, particularly in November when we open our permanent Barstool Sportsbook location.